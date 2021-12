Afghan security forces seize weapons from Panjshir province: State media

Afghan security forces have discovered and seized a variety of weapons from eastern Panjshir province, the state-run news agency Bakhtar reported Saturday.

"Security forces of the Islamic Emirate of during several military operations have collected 74 rounds of different types of weapons in Abshar district of Panjshir province," it said.

The seized weapons have been submitted to relevant organs, quoting Bakhtar Xinhua news agency reported.

Panjshir with Bazarak as its provincial capital, 200 km north of Kabul, is the last province that witnessed isolated armed opposition against the Taliban-led administration after the takeover of by the in mid-August.

Although the Taliban-led caretaker government captured Panjshir in September, the opponents under former vice president Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud, the son of former anti- leader Ahmad Shah Massoud, occasionally speak of resistance in the valley province.

