Lynching incident of Sri Lankan 'day of shame for Pakistan': PM Imran Khan

-
ALSO READ
Islamism 'first order security threat', warns UK ex-PM Tony Blair
Biden nominates Indian-American as 1st Muslim religious freedom ambassador
Story in Numbers: Constant decline in left-wing extremism in India
Afghanistan crisis: Taliban, a hard sell for China as a suitable ally
Hard knocks for soft power
-
After the lynching of a Sri Lankan man in Pakistan's Sialkot over alleged blasphemy, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he would personally oversee an investigation into "the horrific vigilante attack" which he also called "a day of shame for Pakistan".
On Friday, a mob in Pakistan's Punjab province tortured a man to death before burning his body in Sialkot.
Reportedly, the workers of private factories attacked the export manager of a factory and burnt his body after killing him, Dawn newspaper reported.
Taking to Twitter, Khan said: "The horrific vigilante attack on factory in Sialkot & the burning alive of Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan. I am overseeing the investigations & let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law. Arrests are in progress."
The foreign ministry of Sri Lanka has demanded an investigation into the matter while Amnesty international stressed an independent investigation.
A large contingent of police was sent to the city of Sialkot to bring the situation under control what is being deemed as a case of alleged blasphemy. Around 100 people have been arrested so far.
The incident took place in the Wazirabad Road area.
Several videos doing rounds on the internet showed scores of men gathered at the site.Police said the victim has been identified as a Sri Lankan national. They added that other details would be shared with the media after the initial probe. This comes as the increasing cases of blasphemy in Pakistan continue to be a cause of concern for rights activists.
Pakistan has registered thousands of blasphemy cases, which are mostly against religious minorities like Hindus, Christians, Shia and Ahmadiya Muslims from 1987 till today, according to several reports by rights groups. A large number of these blasphemy cases in Pakistan are still awaiting justice.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU