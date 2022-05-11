Afghanistan central bank to inject $12 mn to stabilise local currency

-
ALSO READ
Afghanistan gets over $760 mn in cash aid to fight poverty, food shortage
Afghan markets mired with high prices despite rise of currency value
Afghan envoy to United Nations resigns after Taliban moved to oust him
China calls for truce as Pakistan, Afghan Taliban ties turn violent
Afghan girl from famous magazine cover portrait evacuated safely to Italy
-
Afghanistan's central bank announced that it would further inject $12 million into the local market to boost the national currency, afghani.
The Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) said in a statement that it was requesting all eligible banks and monetary service providers, among others, to participate in the auction scheduled for Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.
"In auction bids, partial settlement of currencies is not allowed and the winners of the auction must deposit in the Da Afghanistan Bank their money at one time in cash," the statement said.
The US dollar has depreciated against afghani compared with a couple of weeks ago.
The DAB conducted auctioning of $12 million late in April.
Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August last year, the US has frozen more than $9 billion of assets of the central bank, thus undermining the banking system of the war-torn country.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU