Afghanistan central bank to inject $12 mn to stabilise local currency

Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August last year, the US has frozen more than $9 billion of assets of the central bank, thus undermining the banking system of the war-torn country

Afghanistan | Taliban | Central bank

IANS  |  Kabul 

A person holds a bundle of Afghan afghani banknotes at a money exchange market, following banks and markets reopening after the Taliban took over in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Afghanistan's central bank announced that it would further inject $12 million into the local market to boost the national currency, afghani.

The Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) said in a statement that it was requesting all eligible banks and monetary service providers, among others, to participate in the auction scheduled for Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"In auction bids, partial settlement of currencies is not allowed and the winners of the auction must deposit in the Da Afghanistan Bank their money at one time in cash," the statement said.

The US dollar has depreciated against afghani compared with a couple of weeks ago.

The DAB conducted auctioning of $12 million late in April.

Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August last year, the US has frozen more than $9 billion of assets of the central bank, thus undermining the banking system of the war-torn country.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, May 11 2022. 10:40 IST

