Afghanistan terror attack LIVE updates: 72 dead; ISIS claims responsibility

Kabul terror attack LIVE: After the twin blasts at Kabul Airport, another explosion was reported in Kabul on Thursday, according to reports. According to a report by the Associated Press, at least 60 Afghans were killed and another 143 were wounded in the attack outside Kabul airport on Thursday. US officials say 12 military service members were also killed in the attack outside the airport. The Islamic State Islamic State has officially claimed responsibility for the Kabul airport attack.

Suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the takeover.

Western officials had warned of a major attack, urging people to leave the airport, but that advice went largely unheeded by Afghans desperate to escape the country in the last few days of an American-led evacuation before the US officially ends its 20-year presence on Aug. 31.

Meanwhile, France's prime minister says his country will no longer be able to evacuate people from Kabul airport after Friday night.

