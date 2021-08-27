Afghanistan terror attack LIVE updates: 72 dead; ISIS claims responsibility

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Check IND vs NZ WTC final playing 11, Southampton weather forecast here
US-India flights to take longer after Afghanistan's airspace shuts
Uncertainty over future in Afghanistan will impact bilateral trade: CAIT
Taliban triumphs: History turns full-circle in Afghanistan
-
Kabul terror attack LIVE: After the twin blasts at Kabul Airport, another explosion was reported in Kabul on Thursday, according to reports. According to a report by the Associated Press, at least 60 Afghans were killed and another 143 were wounded in the attack outside Kabul airport on Thursday. US officials say 12 military service members were also killed in the attack outside the airport. The Islamic State Islamic State has officially claimed responsibility for the Kabul airport attack.
Suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover.
Western officials had warned of a major attack, urging people to leave the airport, but that advice went largely unheeded by Afghans desperate to escape the country in the last few days of an American-led evacuation before the US officially ends its 20-year presence on Aug. 31.
Meanwhile, France's prime minister says his country will no longer be able to evacuate people from Kabul airport after Friday night.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
To read updates from yesterday's blog, click here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU