Afghans face unprecedented rise in medicines cost as economy struggles

-
ALSO READ
Dollar rests after surging on Powell's reappointment, kiwi weakens
Afghan crisis: As Taliban tighten their grip, Kabul airport only way out
Blast reported near Kabul airport as evacuation missions near end
Dollar holds near five-day low as commodity currencies gain
Aussie buoyant, dollar listless as Omicron optimism lifts risky assets
-
Unprecedented rise in the cost of pharmaceutical drugs has troubled Afghans at a time when the country's economy is on the brink of collapse and the health sector is struggling with challenges, reported local media.
"The medicine that costs 200 or 300 AFG, has now increased to 600 or 700 AFG. We urge the government to help the people and solve the problems," Ariana News quoted Kabul resident Hafizullah as saying.
Afghanistan's Pharmacy Union attributed the sharp price increase to the weak Afghani against the US dollar.
Deputy head of the union, Nimatullah Tawab Stanikzai, said that first of all there is a difference in the exchange rate. The supply of medicines is low while demand is high, Stanikzai added.
The union's deputy head also stated that the import of the medicines is not coming back to normal.
With regard to the rising cost of medicines, the Ministry of Public Health has established a commission has been established to monitor the price of pharmaceuticals on the market, according to Ariana News.
Dr Javed Hazher, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, said that a commission led by the deputy minister of public health will monitor the quality of medicine at the bazaar.
He also said that some countries have assisted Afghanistan and hoped that the aid will continue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU