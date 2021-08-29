Blast reported near Kabul airport as evacuation missions near end

-
-
A blast has been reported from near Kabul airport on Sunday as the evacuation mission to fly out foreign citizens nears its end.
According to the BBC, images posted on social media show black clouds of smoke rising into the air and an official has confirmed that a blast has occurred in the area.
Further details were not available yet.
The incident comes hours after US President Joe Biden warned that another attack in the airport area was highly likely.
At least 170 people, including US troops were killed in a suicide bombing by an Islamic State near the airport on Thursday.
