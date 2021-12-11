German inflation climbs to 5.2% in Nov, highest in nearly 30 years

-
ALSO READ
Velocity raises $20 mn in funding round led by Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures
India shines in energy transition with strong renewable path
Renewable energy sector in India gets $70 bn investment in 7 years
Reliance aims at 100 GW renewable energy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani
India makes clean energy commitments at UN summit
-
Inflation in Germany continued to rise and climbed from 4.5 per cent in October to 5.2 per cent in November, the highest rate registered in the country since June 1992, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said.
"The inflation rate increased for the sixth time in a row and in November reached the highest level recorded in 2021 so far," said Georg Thiel, president of Destatis.
Price development in recent months was driven by "base effects due to low prices in 2020", Destatis noted.
The temporary reduction of value added tax (VAT) and the sharp decline in mineral oil product prices last year had an "upward effect on the overall inflation rate".
Energy prices in Germany in November were up 22.1 per cent year-on-year.
"The rate of price increase regarding energy was up for the fifth month in a row," Destatis noted.
Prices for heating oil rose steepest and doubled compared to last year, while fuel prices soared by 43.2 per cent.
The introduction of a CO2 pricing in the transport and housing sectors at the beginning of the year, with a charge of 25 euros ($28) per tonne of carbon dioxide emitted, further fuelled inflation in Germany, according to Destatis.
Prices of goods in Germany increased above-average with 7.9 per cent in November, according to Destatis. Net rents, which were "important as they account for a large part of household consumption expenditure", rose by only 1.4 per cent and had a downward effect on overall inflation.
When presenting its annual report, the German Council of Economic Experts (GCEE), an official advisory body to the German government, noted that the "sharp rise in global demand has led to high commodity and energy prices and supply shortages".
GCEE expects an inflation rate in Germany of 3.1 per cent for the entire year 2021 and 2.6 per cent for 2022.
"Longer-lasting supply shortages, higher wage settlements and rising energy prices pose a risk that the temporary factors that are driving up prices may lead to persistently higher inflation rates."
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU