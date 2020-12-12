Airbnb hosts see windfall in just few hours from wild listing-day gains

-
ALSO READ
September may see end of one-month IPO drought with five hitting the market
Airbnb files confidentially for IPO, setting stage for marquee market debut
Airbnb boosts IPO price range in sign of frenzied investor appetite
Airbnb aims for about $35 billion valuation in long-awaited IPO
Airbnb revenue tumbles 67% to $335 million in Q2; IPO still planned
-
Airbnb hosts who were allowed to invest in the home-sharing firm’s $3.5 billion initial public offering (IPO) more than doubled their money in a few hours on Thursday, a windfall that otherwise would only have been reaped by Wall Street’s elite. While the vast majority of the newly issued shares went to big mutual funds and other institutional investors, Airbnb reserved $238 million worth of stock for its hosts, according to company filings.
These shares had a remarkable run after pricing at $68 in the IPO on Wednesday. They ended their first day of trading on Thursday up 112.8 per cent at $144.71. At 8.54 pm IST, the stock was trading at $147.67 on Nasdaq. “It was a good move for Airbnb, as it made hosts feel appreciated for their involvement on the platform,” said Jenn Schreck, a film industry worker and Airbnb host in Atlanta.
It was not clear how many hosts participated in the IPO and snapped up some of the 3.5 million shares allocated to them, though one source familiar with the matter said the demand outstripped supply.
Many of the hosts welcomed the opportunity to buy into the IPO after the company refused to compensate them for canceled bookings during the Covid-19 pandemic. Airbnb is facing a class action lawsuit from hosts and hundreds of arbitration cases stemming from that decision.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU