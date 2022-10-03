JUST IN
Amazon boasts of 25% increase in British marketplace sellers in 2021
Here's why factories making towels and bedsheets are shutting in Pakistan
China's falling yuan worries Xi Jinping ahead of 20th National Congress
Sri Lanka slashes petrol prices by Rs 40; no change in diesel price
Altaf Hussain: How a feared power broker controlled Karachi from London
Russia bounces back to become India's second-largest crude supplier in Sep
European Union approves energy windfall profit levies, says report
Sri Lanka's inflation zooms to 69.8% in Sept amid worst economic crisis
EU adopt windfall levy to manage energy crisis, no deal on price cap
Inflation hits 10% in 19 EU nations using euro, electricity prices up
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Will protect business interests after freezing of assets in India: Xiaomi
Business Standard

Amazon boasts of 25% increase in British marketplace sellers in 2021

The number of small and medium-sized British businesses selling over Amazon.com Inc.'s marketplace soared by more than 25% in 2021, faster than in Germany, France or Italy.

Topics
Amazon | Britain | E commerce firm

Thomas Seal | Bloomberg 

Amazon
Photo: Bloomberg

The number of small and medium-sized British businesses selling over Amazon.com Inc.’s marketplace soared by more than 25% in 2021, faster than in Germany, France or Italy.

Some 85,000 smaller UK enterprises now sell on Amazon, responsible for more than 950 million product sales -- or 1,750 per minute, the Seattle-based tech giant said in a statement Monday. More than 700 of those merchants have sales of more than £1 million ($1.1 million).

Facing antitrust scrutiny around the world, Amazon is positioning itself as a champion of small business and a job creator, promoting online courses aimed at sellers to use its platform more effectively. In July, Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority launched a probe into Amazon’s retail and reselling business, following EU and US investigations. The CMA cited suspected breaches of competition law and said its initial information gathering was set to end in September.

Some smaller European countries including the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden grew their marketplaces faster than Britain, but from a lower base, Amazon said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amazon

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 07:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.