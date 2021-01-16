Amazon faces class-action lawsuit over eBook pricing, says report

-
ALSO READ
CAIT demands 'strict action' against Amazon for alleged violation of laws
Amazon fined for not displaying mandatory information about products
Festive strategy: Digital shoppers in focus as firms eye sales turnaround
E-commerce retail market expected to cross $100-bn mark by 2024: Report
Organic e-commerce platform to directly link farmers with retail: Govt
-
Amazon.com was slapped with a class-action lawsuit on Thursday accusing the e-commerce giant of inflating the prices of ebooks in collusion with some publishers.
The lawsuit alleges that Amazon and the five largest US publishers, collectively called the 'Big Five', agreed to price restraints that cause consumers to overpay for eBooks purchased from them through a retail platform other than Amazon.com.
The lawsuit comes a day after Connecticut said it was investigating Amazon for potential anti-competitive behaviour in its business selling digital books.
Amazon declined to comment. About 90 per cent of eBooks are sold through Amazon, the largest US eBooks seller, the lawsuit claimed.
Law firm Hagens Berman, bringing the case, in 2011 filed a similar lawsuit against Apple Inc and the 'Big Five' over ebook prices.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU