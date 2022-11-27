Amazon is making series on FTX with Marvel movies famed Russo brothers

has announced that it is working on a series about the FTX crypto scandal for which it has partnered with Russo Brothers, best known for Marvel movies, reported Variety, an entertainment business news website.



The duo’s production house AGBO will be producing eight episodes on FTX and its infamous co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who was ousted from the crypto exchange after leading it to bankruptcy. The show is expected to go into production in Spring 2023, the report added.



The company confirmed the news in a statement and said the pilot will be writer by “Hunters” creator David Weil.



Studios head Jennifer Salke said in the statement, “We are excited to be able to continue our great working relationship with David, Joe, Anthony, and the AGBO team with this fascinating event series I can’t think of better partners to bring this multifaceted story to our global Prime Video audience.”



About FTX collapse



FTX was founded in 2019 and became one of the biggest and most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. However, the crypto exchange and its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried have been at the center of media coverage across the world after the celebrated cryptocurrency exchange imploded earlier this month.



The announcement of bankruptcy, made on the company's Twitter handle triggered what could be one of the biggest meltdowns in the industry as the third-largest crypto exchange left scores of investors in a fray after reports of insufficient liquidity came up.



The announcement come days after larger rival Binance walked away from a proposed acquisition and left it scrambling to raise about $9.4 billion from investors and rivals. This led to investors selling FTT, FTX's tokens.