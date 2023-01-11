JUST IN
China to top global equity market performance in 2023: Morgan Stanley
7 mn people laid off in Pakistan textile industry amid dwindling exports
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni reaffirms commitment to EU recovery plan
House GOP kicks off majority with vote to slash $71 bn IRS funding
Piyush Goyal discusses investment opportunities with US executives in NY
US Prez Biden, Lopez Obrador open Mexico meetings with brusque talk
UK's Cornwall rocket launch ends in failure after suffering 'anomaly'
Decision to withdraw from Iran nuke deal great strategic blunder: Official
US looking forward to engaging new Israeli govt, says White House
US Supreme Court turn away Israeli spyware maker in WhatsApp suit
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Richard Branson's Cosmic Girl fails to put UK into orbit; Virgin sinks 30%
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Amazon plans to shut three UK warehouses; 1.2K likely to lose jobs

Amazon is adjusting to a slowdown in online shopping after consumers resumed their pre-pandemic retail habits

Topics
Amazon | UK | layoff

Bloomberg 

amazon
The e-commerce giant said earlier this month that it plans to eliminate over 18,000 jobs

Amazon.com plans to shut down three of its UK warehouses this year in an operation that will impact about 1,200 employees.

Hemel Hempstead, Donca-ster and Gourock will shut this year, making way for two new fulfillment centers, Amazon said on Tuesday.

The two new sites will be in Peddimore in the West Midlands, and Stockton-on-Tees in County Durham, and are set to open in the next three years, a spokesman said.

The new sites will create 2,500 jobs and employees at the affected warehouses will be offered jobs at other facilities,the company said.

The e-commerce giant said earlier this month that it plans to eliminate over 18,000 jobs, representing about 1 per cent of total employees, in the biggest layoffs in its history.

Amazon is adjusting to a slowdown in online shopping after consumers resumed their pre-pandemic retail habits, and has delayed warehouse openings and halted hiring.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amazon

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 00:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.