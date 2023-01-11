Amazon plans to shut three UK warehouses; 1.2K likely to lose jobs

.com plans to shut down three of its warehouses this year in an operation that will impact about 1,200 employees.

Hemel Hempstead, Donca-ster and Gourock will shut this year, making way for two new fulfillment centers, said on Tuesday.

The two new sites will be in Peddimore in the West Midlands, and Stockton-on-Tees in County Durham, and are set to open in the next three years, a spokesman said.

The new sites will create 2,500 jobs and employees at the affected warehouses will be offered jobs at other facilities,the company said.

The e-commerce giant said earlier this month that it plans to eliminate over 18,000 jobs, representing about 1 per cent of total employees, in the biggest layoffs in its history.

is adjusting to a slowdown in online shopping after consumers resumed their pre-pandemic retail habits, and has delayed warehouse openings and halted hiring.