Amazon's Jeff Bezos names 16 beneficiaries to his $10 bn climate fund

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has revealed the names of 16 environmental organisations that will receive a share of his $10 billion fund for climate action.
This is the first time the world's richest man has named the beneficiaries to the climate action fund since its announcement in February.
"I've spent the past several months learning from a group of incredibly smart people who've made it their life's work to fight climate change and its impact on communities around the world," Bezos said in an Instagram post on Monday.
"I'm inspired by what they're doing, and excited to help them scale. Today, I'm pleased to announce the first Bezos Earth Fund recipients -- 16 organisations working on innovative, ambitious, and needle-moving solutions," he added.
The list of grantees include international NGOs and climate justice groups, among others.
They include: The Climate and Clean Energy Equity Fund, ClimateWorks Foundation, Dream Corps Green For All, Eden Reforestation Projects, Energy Foundation, Environmental Defense Fund, The Hive Fund for Climate and Gender Justice, Natural Resources Defense Council, The Nature Conservancy, NDN Collective, Rocky Mountain Institute, Salk Institute for Biological Studies, The Solutions Project, Union of Concerned Scientists, World Resources Institute and World Wildlife Fund.
Collectively, these 16 organisations will receive $791 million in donations, but Bezos did not specify which organisation will receive how much.
"This $791 million in donations is just the beginning of my $10 billion commitment to fund scientists, activists, NGOs, and others. We can all protect Earth's future by taking bold action now," he said.
