6.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

An measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's West Sumatra province on Tuesday, but a tsunami alert was not issued, the meteorology and geophysics agency said.

The quake struck at 8.44 a.m., with the epicentre at 109 km southwest Tuapejat of the province and the shallow at 10 km under sea bed, reports Xinhua news agency.

There were no immediate reports of any damages or injuries.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)