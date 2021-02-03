Amazon's Jeff Bezos to step down as CEO in Q3, Andy Jassy to take over

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 curbs make e-commerce viral: Amazon, Flipkart see record sales
Amazon Seller Services revenue up 42%; losses rise to Rs 5,849 crore
Amazon launches upgraded 'Amazon Easy'; eyes next 300 mn customers in India
Amazon Pay revenue grew 64% to Rs 1,370 crore, losses increase 61%
Data Protection Bill: Amazon to appear before joint parliamentary committee
-
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will step down as the chief executive officer in the third quarter of 2021, the company said on Wednesday, while announcing its financial results for fourth quarter.
Bezos, who founded the company 27 years ago, will become the executive chairman of the Amazon Board, whereas Andy Jassy, currently the chief of Amazon Web Services, will take over as the CEO.
In the quarter ending December 31, Amazon recorded $100 billion in sales for last three months of 2020.
"Amazon is what it is because of invention," Bezos said in a statement.
"If you do it right, a few years after a surprising invention, the new thing has become normal. People yawn. That yawn is the greatest compliment an inventor can receive. When you look at our financial results, what you're actually seeing are the long-run cumulative results of invention.
"Right now I see Amazon at its most inventive ever, making it an optimal time for this transition," he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU