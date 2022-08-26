Amazon shuts in-house telehealth service for employees, businesses

-
ALSO READ
Internet Explorer shuts after 27 years, trouble builds for Japan businesses
Sharath Kamal, Nikhat Zareen India's flagbearers for CWG closing ceremony
Commonwealth Games 2022 Closing Ceremony: Time, Where to Watch, Highlights
Facebook shuts down its college students-only social network 'Campus'
Sri Lanka announces holiday week, shuts schools amid fuel crisis
-
Amazon.com is closing a telehealth service it built in-house for employees and businesses as the company looks to retool its healthcare offerings following the purchase last month of a line of primary care clinics.
The tech giant Wednesday said it had decided to shut down the business by year-end because it didn’t meet the needs of potential business customers Amazon is targeting.
The unit has operated primarily as a telehealth service used by Amazon workers that in some areas could dispatch medical providers to patient homes.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU