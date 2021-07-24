Amazon to probe harassment, discrimination allegations at cloud unit AWS

-
ALSO READ
German soccer chief slams discrimination facing female stars
SC closes case to probe sexual harassment allegations against ex-CJI Gogoi
NY Guv Cuomo's aide accuses him of sexual harassment amid allegations
Five women file lawsuits against Amazon alleging bias, retaliation
New York governor Cuomo accused of sexual harassment by second woman
-
E-commerce giant Amazon has opened a probe into allegations of harassment and discrimination at its cloud-computing unit Amazon Web Services (AWS), after more than 550 workers signed a petition, blaming AWS for its "underlying culture of systemic discrimination, harassment, bullying, and bias against women and under-represented groups."
The petition alleged that Amazon's system to investigate claims of discrimination is not fair, objective or transparent, reports The Washington Post.
"The petition cites a lawsuit filed in May by Cindy Warner, a gay executive in Amazon Web Services professional services business, who accused a manager of making homophobic comments and alleged she was fired in retaliation," the report said on Friday.
The petition also refers to a "LinkedIn post last summer by Laudon Williams, a former employee of the group, who wrote that he left the company over concerns about gender and sexual-orientation discrimination".
It calls for an independent probe of "employee concerns that there is a non-inclusive culture" as well as the creation of an employee council to work with an external investigator.
However, an Amazon spokesperson told The Verge that the company had conducted a thorough investigation of Warner's complaints, and "we have found her allegations to be unsubstantiated."
Warner wrote on Medium. "I will pursue my claims as far as I need to in order to show Amazon how wrong management's actions were. My wonderful colleagues at AWS will not be intimidated or silenced, either."
In May, five women sued Amazon, alleging race and gender discrimination.
The petition was sent to new Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, the former head of AWS, and current AWS chief executive Adam Selipsky, according to the Post.
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos had acknowledged in April that the company needs to "do a better job for our employees."
--IANS
na/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU