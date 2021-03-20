NY Guv Cuomo's aide accuses him of sexual harassment amid allegations

Amid a series of allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo, his current aide on Friday accused him of misconduct.

Alyssa McGrath, an employee of the governor's office, is the first current aide in Mr Cuomo's office to speak publicly about allegations of harassment inside the Capitol.

She told the Times that Cuomo would ogle her body, remark on her looks, and make suggestive comments to her and another executive aide, while also inquiring about her lack of a wedding ring and the status of her divorce.

McGrath also discussed the most serious accusation against the Governor by another current aide, who has accused him of groping her breast in the Executive Mansion.

"She froze when he started doing that stuff to her... But who are you going to tell?" McGrath said.

McGrath did not accuse the governor of making sexual contact, though she said that she believed that his actions amounted to

Over the last years, Cuomo had seemingly fostered an unusual work triangle with her and her friend, the co-worker he allegedly groped, blending a professional relationship with unwanted attention, she told the New York Times.

"He has a way of making you feel very comfortable around him, almost like you're his friend. But then you walk away from the encounter or conversation, in your head going, 'I can't believe I just had that interaction with the governor of New York," she said.

Mariann Wang, a lawyer for McGrath, said that "this would be unacceptable behaviour from any boss, much less the governor," and that Ms. McGrath's experience reflected larger issues for women in the workplace in Albany's corridors of power.

Multiple women, including former and current aides, have accused the governor of inappropriate remarks and behaviour, including unwanted touching and unwelcome sexual advances.

However, Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing, while suggesting that his relationships with employees he viewed as friends may have been misinterpreted.

"None of this is remarkable, although it may be old-fashioned. He has made clear that he has never made inappropriate advances or inappropriately touched anyone," said Rita Glavin, a lawyer for Cuomo.

The scandal began on February 24, when former aide Lindsey Boylan alleged that Cuomo kissed her against her will in 2018 after a brief one-on-one meeting in his New York City office.

Last week, more than 50 Democrats of the New York State Senate and Assembly said in a letter that "it's time for Governor Cuomo to resign," arguing that he is "ineffective in this time of most urgent need."

He is also the subject of an impeachment investigation after the speaker of the New York State Assembly authorized the chamber's judiciary committee to begin the probe this month.

