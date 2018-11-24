Amazon warehouse employees hold 'we are not robots' protest on Black Friday

warehouse workers in Europe staged a wave of protests and strikes against the tech giant's unhealthy work culture on the day of

Black Friday, which marks a crazy day of sales for the customers, and a big day for the retailers to see bumper profits, comes with its own share of disappointments when it comes to the warehouse workers who have to work prolonged hours to meet the demand.

According to Cnet, union workers in the UK, Spain, Italy, and Germany staged "We are not robots" protests against Amazon's dangerous, high-pressure work culture, and its aggressive anti-union actions.

The UK-based GMB union said that the conditions are inhuman, there are instances of the workers breaking bones, being knocked unconscious, and taken away in ambulances. Meanwhile, refuted all these claims and said that it is a fair and responsible employer with positive and safe working conditions.