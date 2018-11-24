JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

For oil market, the real Opec meeting will at next week's G20 summit
Business Standard

Amazon warehouse employees hold 'we are not robots' protest on Black Friday

According to Cnet, union workers in Europe staged protests against Amazon's dangerous, high-pressure work culture, and its aggressive anti-union actions

ANI  |  London 

amazon, apple
Amazon

Amazon warehouse workers in Europe staged a wave of protests and strikes against the tech giant's unhealthy work culture on the day of Black Friday.

Black Friday, which marks a crazy day of sales for the customers, and a big day for the retailers to see bumper profits, comes with its own share of disappointments when it comes to the warehouse workers who have to work prolonged hours to meet the demand.

According to Cnet, union workers in the UK, Spain, Italy, and Germany staged "We are not robots" protests against Amazon's dangerous, high-pressure work culture, and its aggressive anti-union actions.

The UK-based GMB union said that the conditions are inhuman, there are instances of the workers breaking bones, being knocked unconscious, and taken away in ambulances. Meanwhile, Amazon refuted all these claims and said that it is a fair and responsible employer with positive and safe working conditions.
First Published: Sat, November 24 2018. 12:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements