Logitech mulling to buy headsets maker Plantronics to expand its portfolio

Accessory maker Logitech is reportedly mulling the purchase of headset and Bluetooth earpiece maker Plantronics.
Logitech has been buying smaller companies in order to expand its portfolio. Earlier this year, the company announced an acquisition of Blue Microphones for $117 million in cash, Cnet reported.
Plantronics started in the 1960s and has been building lightweight headsets for pilots. It is said to be the largest buy for Logitech which has reportedly offered over $2.2 billion for the company.
