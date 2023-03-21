Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Litayan in Philippines, says USGS

An of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck 25 km west of Litayan, on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The is an archipelagic country in Southeast Asia.

The occurred at 02:43:27 (UTC+05:30) and hit Litayan, on Tuesday, at a depth of 592.5 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 7.342°N and 123.802°E, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)