Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Litayan in Philippines, says USGS

-
ALSO READ
Earthquake of magnitude 6 hits Philippines, no damage or casualty reported
Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand
6.7-magnitude earthquake hits northern Philippines; damage expected
Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 strikes New Zealand's Kermadec Island today
Heavy rains, floods in Philippines leave 32 dead, 24 people missing
-
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck 25 km west of Litayan, Philippines on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
The Philippines is an archipelagic country in Southeast Asia.
The earthquake occurred at 02:43:27 (UTC+05:30) and hit Litayan, Philippines on Tuesday, at a depth of 592.5 km, the USGS informed.
The earthquake's epicentre was 7.342°N and 123.802°E, respectively.
No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 09:34 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU