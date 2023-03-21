JUST IN
Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Litayan in Philippines, says USGS
Biden signs bill to declassify information related to origins of Covid
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for over 90% new Covid cases in US
An earthquake of 4.7-magnitude struck Peru's Atiquipa, says USGS
New York tops the list of world's most expensive cities for business travel
Covid report based on China samples puts suspicion back to animal origins
US Prez Biden issues first veto, defending Labor Department 'ESG' rule
Significant human rights issues like arbitrary killings in India: US report
Stop funding new oil & gas plans, expanding reserves: UN Chief Guterres
UN chief urges faster shift to 'net zero' after report shows climate threat
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Biden signs bill to declassify information related to origins of Covid
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Litayan in Philippines, says USGS

The earthquake occurred at 02:43:27 (UTC+05:30) and hit Litayan, Philippines on Tuesday, at a depth of 592.5 km, the USGS informed

Topics
Earthquake | Philippines

ANI  Asia 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck 25 km west of Litayan, Philippines on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The Philippines is an archipelagic country in Southeast Asia.

The earthquake occurred at 02:43:27 (UTC+05:30) and hit Litayan, Philippines on Tuesday, at a depth of 592.5 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 7.342°N and 123.802°E, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Earthquake

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 09:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.