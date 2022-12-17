Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy

-
ALSO READ
Record flooding hits two-thirds of South Sudan: UN Refugee Agency
UN refugee agency to build 2,300 earthquake-resilient houses in Afghanistan
Afghan refugee faces murder charges for third Muslim killing in a year
Joe Biden sets US target for refugee admissions at 125,000 for 2023
Russian invasion has uprooted 14 million Ukrainians: UN refugee chief
-
Angelina Jolie and the United Nations' refugee agency are parting ways after more than two decades.
In a joint statement issued on Friday, the actress and the agency announced she was moving on from her role as the agency's special envoy to engage on a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues.
I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people, Jolie was quoted as saying in the joint statement, adding that she felt it was time to work differently by directly engaging with refugees and local organisations.
Jolie first started working with the UN refugee agency in 2001 and was appointed its special envoy in 2012.
The release described her as carrying out more than 60 field missions to bear witness to stories of suffering as well as hope and resilience, most recently travelling to Burkina Faso.
After a long and successful time with UNHCR, I appreciate her desire to shift her engagement and support her decision, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi was quoted as saying.
I know the refugee cause will remain close to her heart, and I am certain she will bring the same passion and attention to a wider humanitarian portfolio.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 08:10 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU