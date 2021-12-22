Antony Blinken speaks to Lithuanian Prime Minister amid China's tension

-
-
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday (local time) spoke with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte and reaffirmed the importance of robust defense and economic relations between the counties.
"Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Simonyte reaffirmed the importance of our robust defense and economic relations for the security and prosperity of the Transatlantic region and the world," US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.
"The Secretary underscored ironclad U.S. solidarity with our NATO Ally and EU partner Lithuania as it faces geopolitical challenges to regional stability, security, and economic prosperity," read the statement.
Blinken noted troubling public reports that People's Republic of China (PRC) customs authorities are not clearing Lithuanian shipments or shipments with Lithuanian components, and that they are rejecting import applications from Lithuania, the statement said.
Blinken underscored that such measures would raise serious concerns, including under international trade principles, and appear to constitute a form of economic coercion.
Blinken highlighted U.S. support for Lithuania in the face of these actions and reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to work with like-minded countries to push back against the PRC's coercive diplomatic and economic behavior, the statement added.
