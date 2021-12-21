Maryam indicates former PM Nawaz Sharif will soon return to Pakistan

-
ALSO READ
Former Pak PM's application for visa extension in UK rejected: Reports
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
ENG vs PAK 1st T20 highlights: Pakistan wins by 31 runs at Nottingham
Imran Khan's alliance partner MQM-Pak forging close ties with PML-Nawaz
PM Imran slams political rivals, blames them for destroying Pakistan
-
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that her father and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will soon return to Pakistan.
"Pakistan is his country," she said, Samaa TV reported.
On Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court resumed hearing the Avenfield case. In a media interaction outside the court, she said that her father is desperate to return to the country and will do so soon.
"Imran Khan's time has come to an end. He is stuck under the burden of his own performance and can't stay in power for long," she remarked. She was referring to PTI's recent defeat in the 2021 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Elections, the report said.
Maryam congratulated Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his party for their performance. "JUI-F's win is PML-N's win," she said, promising development for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the upcoming years.
"This is the first time I have seen a government lose one local body election after the other," the politician pointed out. "Khan still has time. He should just leave himself now."
Maryam claimed that the National Accountability Bureau is just delaying the case as it has nothing to prove against her. "All the cases against me are fake and based on lies."
In July 2018, an accountability court in Islamabad sentenced Nawaz Sharif to 10 years in prison and a fine of eight million pounds was imposed on him in a case linked to the Sharif family's purchase of upscale London flats, the report added.
It said the Sharifs could not legitimately show the money trail for the purchase of the luxury properties in London, mostly in the mid-1990s. A copy of the verdict said the Sharif family had failed to prove a legal source of income for the purchase of the Avenfield apartments.
--IANS
san/d
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU