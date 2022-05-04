Apple hires veteran Ford executive Ujkashevic for electric car project

-
Apple has reportedly hired veteran Ford executive Desi Ujkashevic, as the iPhone maker plans to launch an electric car in 2024.
Multiple reports claimed that Ujkashevic, who is Ford's global director of safety engineering, will join Apple to help it develop a fully electric autonomous car.
Ujkashevic joined Ford 31 years ago and worked across disciplines, including developing EVs,
She worked on a range of Ford and Lincoln SUVs, as well as Ford's Fiesta and Focus compact cars.
Ujkashevic could help Apple navigate regulatory hurdles the company faces in testing self-driving prototypes on public roads, reports TechCrunch.
"Her expertise in engineering and safety protocol can also help guide Apple in its project," the report mentioned late on Tuesday.
The iPhone maker has partnered with a South Korean company to develop the autopilot chip for its car.
According to TheElec, Apple partnered with a South Korean outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) company to develop its car's autopilot technology.
Apple is reportedly taking a similar route to Tesla. The Elon Musk-owned EV firm while developing its autopilot chip, used Samsung memory and gave assembly work to Jcet Stats Chip Pac Korea company.
Apple Car is also expected to use LED screens all over the vehicle to inform other drivers what the self-driving system is doing.
The display would show braking information, the speed of the car and other messages in the form of graphics as well as video.
The upcoming Apple Car is expected to use a 'C1' chip based on the A12 Bionic processor, with in-cabin AI capabilities such as eye-tracking.
