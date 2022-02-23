Ford recalls 330,000 Mustangs in US to fix rear camera problem

-
ALSO READ
Ford to add 10,800 jobs making electric vehicles, batteries in US
Ford India's Chennai workers restart EcoSport production for exports
Hundreds of Ford India workers protest over planned plant closure
Ford employees stage protest, demand Tamil Nadu govt's intervention
Ford's India factory workers seek government help to safeguard jobs
Ford is recalling more than 330,000 Mustangs in the US to fix backup camera displays that go blank or become distorted.
The recall covers cars from the 2015 to 2017 model years.
Documents posted Wednesday by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the rear view camera wiring can become loose or damaged, causing the problem.
Ford said in documents that it knows of two minor crashes and no injuries due to the problem.
Dealers will repair the deck lid wiring harness possibly replace the camera. Notices will be mailed to owners starting March 7.
They'll get another letter when parts are ready.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor