Apple's iPhone 15 Pro might come with BOE display panels in 2023

-
ALSO READ
Apple iPhone 13 Pro review: Many small upgrades together make a big package
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 to start on Dec 22 in Bengaluru without spectators
Apple iPhone 13 review: Certainly more than just another iteration
Apple California Streaming event: What to expect besides iPhone 13 launch
Eyeing bigger pie: Bumper shipments of Apple iPhone 13 for festive season
-
Popular display maker BOE might supply Apple with LTPO OLED displays for the higher-end models of the iPhone 15 series in 2023.
As per GSM Arena, Apple is trying to reduce its dependence on Samsung and its OLED panels for years now but no other company was able to produce the kind of high-quality panels Cupertino-based tech giant needs in good quality.
Still, BOE and LG got comparably tiny orders but according to a new report, this might change next year.
Right now, only some of the non-Pro iPhone 13 units get OLED panels from BOE. Yet an improvement in the manufacturing process would enable the company to supply a bunch of panels for the iPhone 15 Pro duo.
The more refined process will allow BOE to reach a good yield and deliver high-quality LTPO OLED displays with double stack tandem structure, increasing the lifespan of the OLED.
It's still not confirmed, but it appears that BOE is on the right track, especially since it was able to sell Apple anything between 15 and 16 million units already, which is much higher than initially anticipated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU