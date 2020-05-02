Apple updates coronavirus screening app with new symptoms, mask tips

-
Apple has updated its coronavirus screening app with new information about Covid-19 symptoms and mask tips.
Apple on Friday issued a new version of its app with updated symptom information and recommendations from the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
New symptoms that could be signs of Covid-19 include chills, shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of smell or taste.
Previously known symptoms of the disease include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus which is responsible for Covid-19, the CDC said.
Apple also updated its app with tips related to cloth masks, including creating a mask, how to properly wear it and sanitise it.
Apple in late March launched a Covid-19 website and app with a screening tool and other information about the new coronavirus pandemic.
"To help you stay informed, understand symptoms and take proper steps to protect your health, Apple has created a Covid-19 website and a US app in partnership with the CDC," said Apple CEO Tim Cook.
