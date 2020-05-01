Will Apple's iPhone SE dramatically alter the company's prospects in India?

Smartphone brands are fighting a war with sharper and bigger screens. So can a diminutive new iPhone arrest a Chinese blitzkrieg? Well, it probably can’t. The new iPhone SE will be Apple’s cheapest phone in years.

When it launches in India, it will carry the same price tag of Rs 42,500 (64 GB) as its 4-inch predecessor, the first generation iPhone SE, launched in 2016. But the new SE is a far cry from a new phone. It has the body of the iPhone 8 — a 4.7-inch LCD screen, a battery that doesn’t last a full day, and more of the same — plugged into an A13 ...