Amazon: How numbers lie at the centre of Jeff Bezos' management ethos

This “reflect as you read” book on Amazon comes at a time when most of the world is in lockdown and e-commerce is the go-to option for your daily needs. But readers in India, largely dependent on neighbourhood stores during the current phase, may beg to differ with the writers while rating Amazon, because the American major hasn’t been able to keep pace with orders for a variety of reasons.

Even so, this is an informative and easy read for businesses as well as management students on how to be different and spectacularly big. Unlike many management books, this one is ...