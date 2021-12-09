Apple within striking distance of $3-trillion market capitalisation

-
ALSO READ
Apple California Streaming event: What to expect besides iPhone 13 launch
Apple unveils iPhone 13, adds new features to iPads, watches
Invest in a multi-cap fund for high allocation to mid- and small-cap stocks
Apple unveils iPhone 13 series, Watch Series 7, iPads: Here's India pricing
Investors shift focus to large-cap category in August, shows data
-
Apple is within striking distance of a $3-trillion market capitalisation, a milestone that would make it as big as the world's fifth largest economy after Germany, just over a year after breaching the $2-trillion mark.
Shares of Apple were up 1.6 per cent at $174. They need to trade at $182.85 to hit the mark and cap a strong rally that has been powered by investors betting on its brand and viewing it as a comparative safe haven. The stock has jumped about 30 per cent this year on top of an 80 per cent surge in 2020.
iPhone 13 production fell 20% in Sept-Oct
Production of iPhone 13s fell 20 per cent short of previous plans in September-October, Nikkei reported, citing sources.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU