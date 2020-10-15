Appointment of coordinator for Tibet by US aimed at destabilising it: China

-
ALSO READ
We oppose countries supporting Tibet independence forces' activities: China
Will sanction Chinese responsible for human rights abuses in Tibet: Biden
As Xi asks troops to prepare for war, US appoints special officer for Tibet
Chinese foreign minister visits Tibet; emphasises on security, stability
China using coercive tactics for territorial, maritime claims: Pentagon
-
China on Thursday slammed the US for appointing a Special Coordinator for Tibetan issues, describing Washington's move as political manipulation aimed at destabilising Tibet.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday named Robert Destro, Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labour, as the Special Coordinator for Tibetan issues.
Destro will focus on advancing dialogue between the Communist-run government in Beijing and the Dalai Lama, protecting the distinct religious cultural and linguistic identity of Tibetans, improving respect for their human rights and much, much more, Pompeo said.
Reacting to Destro's appointment, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here that the US move amounted to interference in China's internal affairs.
He said, "the setting up of the so-called special coordinator for Tibetan issues is entirely out of political manipulation to interfere in China's internal affairs and destabilise Xizang", the Chinese name for Tibet.
Unlike in the past, Chinese officials in recent times have been referring to Tibet only as Xizang.
"China firmly opposes that and never recognise that. People of ethnic groups in Xizang are part of the big family of Chinese nation, Zhao said.
"Since its peaceful liberation, Xizang enjoyed prosperous economic growth, harmonious civil society and prosperous culture. People enjoyed solidarity and mutual assistance and improved livelihood. All people in Tibet enjoy their full religious freedoms and their rights are fully respected and guaranteed," he said.
"We believe Tibet's future will be better. The US should stop interfering in China's internal affairs under the pretext of Tibet or destabilising it. China will take all necessary measures to uphold our interests," he said.
Since last year, the Trump administration stepped up criticisms of China's handling of Tibet especially the issue of appointment of the Dalai Lama's successor.
Last November, China objected to US plans to take up the issue of a successor to the Dalai Lama to United Nations, saying Washington is misusing the UN platform to interfere in its internal affairs.
China has been asserting that its assent to successor to the present Dalai Lama is a must as the Tibetan spiritual leader turned 85 this year.
Relations between Washington and Beijing have spiralled downward since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which President Donald Trump has blamed on China. The two countries have also sparred over China imposing a new national security law in Hong Kong, restrictions on American journalists, treatment of Uyghur Muslims and security measures in Tibet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU