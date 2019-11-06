ArcelorMittal will not reverse its Ilva deal decision, says report

-
ALSO READ
ArcelorMittal's Africa unit faces charges of contravening pollution laws
ArcelorMittal to temporarily cut flat steel output in Europe by 3 mn tonne
ArcelorMittal aborts plan to acquire struggling Italian group Ilva
India eyes Asian steel mills for JV with SAIL on ArcelorMittal deal delay
Liberty Steel acquires ArcelorMittal assets in Europe for Rs 5,782 crore
-
Steelmaker ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal announced on Monday it was pulling out of the deal, accusing the Italian government of reneging on a promise to give it immunity from prosecution over a heavily polluting plant in the southern city of Taranto.
Italy's industry minister said earlier the government might draw up a new norm clarifying the legal protection already in place for the steel firm, but the source said this would not suffice. "Yesterday's letter was final, not the beginning of a negotiation," the source said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU