Arctic Council resumes circumpolar meet without Russia: Joint statement

Seven founding states of the Arctic Council issued a joint statement to resume circumpolar cooperation without Russia.
Previously, Canada, Finland, Iceland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and the US on Wednesday suspended their participation in the Arctic Council against Russia, another founding state of the circumpolar cooperation platform, Xinhua news agency reported.
Since March 3, representatives from these states have examined modalities to allow a resumption of the work of the Arctic Council, the statement said.
"We intend to implement a limited resumption of our work in the Arctic Council on projects that do not involve the participation of the Russian Federation," the statement added.
"These projects, contained in the work plan approved by all 8 Arctic states at the Reykjavik ministerial, are a vital component of our responsibility to the people of the Arctic, including Indigenous people."
According to the statement, the seven countries continue to examine additional modalities to allow them to further continue the Council's important work.
