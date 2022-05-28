Argentina confirms first case of monkeypox in man who came from Spain

has confirmed its first case of monkeypox in a man who arrived from Spain, the Ministry has said.

"The patient is in good condition, undergoing symptomatic treatment, and his close contacts are under clinical and epidemiological control, with no symptoms to date," the ministry was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

The test result from "the sample taken from the first high-probability case is positive, which confirms infection with poxviruses belonging to the Eurasian-African group of the Orthopox genus," the ministry said.

Subsequently, genomic sequencing yielded a very high percentage of homology with the West African clade, like those found in new cases around the world, it added.

The ministry urged those with symptoms to wear a face mask, practise social distance, and consult the system immediately.

