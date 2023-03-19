JUST IN
Japan will carefully monitor investigation against Putin: PM Kishida
More than 50% of Afghan journalists lost jobs since Taliban takeover: Rpt
South Korea set to normalise military intelligence sharing with Japan
400,000 gallons of radioactive water leaked from US nuclear power plant
About 800,000 civilians willing to join military to fight US: North Korea
Strong earthquake of 6.8 magnitude kills at least 13 in Ecuador, 1 in Peru
How new tanker giants are sprouting from nowhere to keep Russian oil moving
Beijing asks bankrupt Pakistan to release dues for CPEC power firms
4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey's Goksun, no casualties reported
CFA Institute revises exam; cuts study time, stresses practical skills
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Japan will carefully monitor investigation against Putin: PM Kishida
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

As US-S Korea conduct military drills, N Korea launches missile into sea

Japan says North Korea has launched a suspected missile toward the sea

Topics
US-North Korea | South Korea | Kim Jong Un

AP  |  Seoul 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI (Representative)

Japan says North Korea has launched a suspected missile toward the sea.

Japan's coast guard said it confirmed that what appeared to be a North Korean missile was fired Sunday morning.

Further launch details were not immediately available, it said.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency cited the South's military as saying that North Korea had fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

Calls to the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff were not immediately answered on Sunday.

The launch, if confirmed, would be the North's fourth round of weapons tests since the U.S. and South Korean militaries began joint military drills last week.

The North views the drills as an invasion rehearsal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US-North Korea

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 09:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.