Asian shares and US Treasury yields rise as investors reassess rout

-
ALSO READ
Asian shares edge lower as investors look past upbeat tech earnings
TSMC books 19% Q1 profit growth; says chip shortage likely last into 2022
Joe Biden tells execs US needs to invest, lead in computer chips
Samsung Electronics raises non-memory chip investment to $151 bn
Market Ahead, Feb 1: Top factors that could guide markets this week
-
By Andrew Galbraith
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Asian shares and U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, clawing back some of the week's losses as investors reassessed economic worries, but the dollar was firm on concerns over the impact of a fast-spreading coronavirus variant.
Rising COVID-19 infections have rocked global markets this week as investors dumped risk assets, seeking stability in safe haven assets like bonds. That sent stocks tumbling and pushed the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield to five-month lows on Tuesday.
But on Wednesday, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.17%, trimming its losses for the week to around 2%, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.90% after touching six-month lows a day earlier.
Sentiment in Japan was supported by a jump in exports in June, led by U.S. demand for cars and China-bound shipments of chip-making equipment, boosting hopes for an export-led recovery.
Australian shares were up 1.21%, Chinese blue-chips added 0.76% and Taiwan shares rose 0.27%.
Seoul's KOSPI slipped 0.14% as South Korea reported a daily record of novel coronavirus cases.
"The level of volumes, the level of sporadic whip-saw price action I think is telling you that there's not a lot of conviction one way or another," said Kay Van-Petersen, global macro strategist at Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore.
But while he said peak global growth had likely passed, easy central bank policies continue to provide strong support for global asset prices even as they begin to flag the tapering of asset purchases.
"The G4 central banks' balance sheets have been compounding by 15% since 2008. And my point is that's not going to stop. It's not going to get shut off."
On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.62% to 34,511.99 points, the S&P 500 gained 1.52% to 4,323.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.57% to 14,498.88.
The rise in share market gauges in Asia on Wednesday was matched by a fall in U.S. Treasuries prices, with the 10-year yield rising to 1.2202% from the previous day's close of 1.209%. The 2-year yield was at 0.2036%, up from a close of 0.194%.
But pointing to persistent worries around the impact of a surge in global COVID-19 infections, the dollar stayed near three-month highs on Wednesday.
"While some of the world is shrugging off rising infections as vaccination rates limit the severity of any symptoms of new cases, there are few parts of the world that can totally ignore this," said Rob Carnell, Asia-Pacific chief economist at ING.
The dollar index edged up 0.07% to 93.030, with the euro down 0.07% to $1.1771. The dollar was 0.05% stronger against the yen at 109.90.
Oil prices resumed falls after a rebound on Tuesday, with U.S. crude down 0.4% at $66.93 per barrel and Brent at $69.12, down 0.33% on the day.
Spot gold shed 0.21% to $1,806.24 an ounce.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU