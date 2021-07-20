Goldman cuts Q3 Brent forecast to $75 a barrel on Delta demand hit

-
ALSO READ
What is Delta variant of Covid and how effective are vaccines against it?
Markets underestimating oil demand; see Brent at $80: Goldman Sachs
Delta strain overtakes Alpha variant to become dominant variant in US
UK economy set to grow faster than the US this year: Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs expands transaction bank to Britain for steadier revenue
-
(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs on Tuesday reduced its forecast for Brent crude oil to $75 a barrel for the third quarter, $5 lower than its previous estimate, as a surge in Delta variant COVID-19 cases takes a toll on demand.
Oil prices fell $5 a barrel on Monday in response to fears over the hit to demand from rising Delta coronavirus infections and an OPEC+ agreement to boost output.
"Our oil balances are slightly tighter in 2H21 than previously, with an assumed two-month 1 mb/d demand hit from Delta more than offset by OPEC+ slower production ramp-up," Goldman said.
The bank now projects a third-quarter deficit of 1.5 million bpd versus 1.9 million bpd forecast previously.
Goldman expects Brent oil prices to average $80 per barrel in the fourth quarter from its previous forecast of $75 and sees a deficit of 1.7 million bpd in the final quarter of this year.
"The oil market repricing to a higher equilibrium is far from over, with the bullish impulse shifting from the demand to the supply side," the bank said.
Even if vaccinations fail to curb hospitalisation rates, which could drive a longer slump to demand, the decline would be offset by lower OPEC+ and U.S. shale output given current prices, Goldman added.
"Oil prices may continue to gyrate wildly in the coming weeks, given the uncertainties around Delta variant and the slow velocity of supply developments relative to the recent demand gains," it said.
Goldman also said progress on a U.S.-Iran nuclear deal has stalled leading to increased risks that the potential ramp-up in Iran exports is later than its October base-case.
(Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Swati Verma in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU