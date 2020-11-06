AstraZeneca beats Q3 sales estimate on strong demand; backs 2020 outlook

-
ALSO READ
UK starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential Covid-19 vaccine
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hopes with strong trial results
Coronavirus vaccine update: Covid drug, AstraZeneca vaccine current status
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
Britain prepares for Covid-19 vaccine as Oxford forecasts result this year
-
AstraZeneca, the British drugmaker working on one of the world's leading Covid-19 vaccine candidates, on Thursday beat third-quarter sales estimates on strong demand for its diverse portfolio of drugs during Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns and maintained its 2020 forecasts.
Product sales, which exclude payments from collaborations, rose 7 per cent to $6.52 billion for the three months ended September 30 on a constant-currency basis, ahead of a company-compiled consensus of $6.50 billion. However, the company reported core earnings of 94 cents per share, lower than analysts' expectations of 98 cents.
The company has taken on the development of Oxford University's potential Covid-19 vaccine, scoring billions in funding and signing multiple deals to supply over three billion doses to countries around the world.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU