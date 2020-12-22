AstraZeneca, Russia's Sputnik V developer to sign cooperation memorandum

JUST IN
President Vladimir Putin hailed British drugmaker AstraZeneca's decision to test combining its own experimental Covid-19 vaccine with Russia's Sputnik V shot

AstraZeneca
Clinical trials, still under way, have shown Sputnik has an efficacy of over 90 per cent

Britain’s AstraZeneca and Russia's Gamaleya Institute, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, will sign a memorandum of intent on cooperation on Monday, the Kremlin said. Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund said this month AstraZeneca would start clinical trials to test a combination of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine with the Sputnik V shot to see if this can boost the efficacy of the British drugmaker's vaccine. President Vladimir Putin hailed British drugmaker AstraZeneca's decision to test combining its own experimental Covid-19 vaccine with Russia's Sputnik V shot. Clinical trials, still under way, have shown Sputnik has an efficacy of over 90 per cent.

Frontline workers, 75 years+ should get vaccine next: CDC An advisory panel on Sunday recommended US frontline essential workers and people 75 and older should be next in line to get inoculated as the distribution of Moderna’s vaccine, the second approved coronavirus vaccine, began across the country.

The US CDC voted 13 to 1 to recommend 30 million frontline essential workers have the next priority for the vaccines.

First Published: Tue, December 22 2020. 02:27 IST

