At least 10 people, including police officer, killed in Colorado shooting

At least 10 people, including a Boulder police officer, were killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder city of Colorado, authorities said Monday (local times).
A suspect is in custody, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said.
"Our hearts go out to all families impacted. There are 10 fatalities. She (Herold) identified slain Police Officer Eric Talley, who was one of the first on the scene. She calls officer's actions 'heroic.'," Boulder Police Department tweeted.
Authorities did not share any information on the type of weapon used. Also, the motive of the attack is yet to be ascertained.
Earlier, CNN reported that a shirtless man was seen taken from the supermarket, which was appeared to be cuffed as police escorted him away. The Boulder Police informed that a person of interest is in custody. "He was injured and is being treated for his injury."
Further details are awaited.
