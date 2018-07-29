At least 3 shot dead, 7 injured in late-night shooting in New Orleans in US

Three people have been killed and seven injured following a shooting in New Orleans, the police said.

City police spokesperson Aaron Looney said in a statement the shooting happened last night on

The injured victims have been taken to a hospital, though their conditions were not immediately known. No suspect was in custody.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement, "There is no place in for this kind of violence. I speak for everyone in our city when I say we are disgusted, we are infuriated and we have had more than enough.

"Three more lives gone. It has to end. It's unacceptable anywhere," the mayor said.

No further information was immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.