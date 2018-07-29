Security breach at Munich airport, 200 flights cancelled, 60 delayed

-
Around 200 flights had to be cancelled and two terminals evacuated at Munich airport today after an unidentified person entered a secure area, police and the airport said.
The person -- a woman -- made it into a secure area of Terminal 2 without being checked and then disappeared without trace despite an extensive search, police said, adding that they did not believe she represented an "extreme danger".
Several thousand people at the airport on a busy weekend of holiday departures had to be evacuated.
Sixty flights were also delayed.
