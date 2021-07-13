At least 8 dead in hotel collapse in eastern China; 9 remain missing

Authorities say at least eight people have died and 9 remained missing in a collapse in Suzhou city in eastern The building collapsed Monday afternoon, the Suzhou government said.

Rescuers used cranes, ladders, metal cutters and search dogs to look for survivors. Twenty-three people were trapped. Five have been rescued.

