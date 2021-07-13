JUST IN
Moscow plans meeting of Russian, US interagency delegations: Antonov
At least 8 dead in hotel collapse in eastern China; 9 remain missing

Authorities say at least eight people have died and 9 remained missing in a hotel collapse in Suzhou city in eastern China

AP  |  Beijing 

Photo: Bloomberg
Representative Image of China

Authorities say at least eight people have died and 9 remained missing in a hotel collapse in Suzhou city in eastern China. The hotel building collapsed Monday afternoon, the Suzhou government said.

Rescuers used cranes, ladders, metal cutters and search dogs to look for survivors. Twenty-three people were trapped. Five have been rescued.

First Published: Tue, July 13 2021. 09:06 IST

