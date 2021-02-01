Australia calls on Myanmar Army to release all civilian leaders

-
ALSO READ
US 'alarmed' by situation in Myanmar, urges military to release leaders
Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi wins a seat in House of Representatives
Myanmar military says taking control of country; Suu Kyi, leaders detained
Aung San Suu Kyi's party claims to have won majority in Myanmar elections
Myanmar elections: Suu Kyi expected to return to power as voting begins
-
Expressing "deep concerns" at reports that Myanmar military is seeking to seize control of the country, Australia on Monday called on the army to respect the rule of law and release immediately all civilian leaders and others who have been detained unlawfully.
In a statement, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Canberra strongly supports the peaceful reconvening of the National Assembly, consistent with the results of the November 2020 general election.
Earlier it was reported that Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint, and other senior officials had been detained by the military in early morning raids.
"The Australian Government is deeply concerned at reports the Myanmar military is once again seeking to seize control of Myanmar and has detained State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint," the statement read.
Asserting that Australia is a long-standing supporter of Myanmar and its democratic transition, Payne said: "We call on the military to respect the rule of law, to resolve disputes through lawful mechanisms and to release immediately all civilian leaders and others who have been detained unlawfully."
"We strongly support the peaceful reconvening of the National Assembly, consistent with the results of the November 2020 general election," she added.
Earlier, the United States also reacted to the situation in Myanmar saying it is alarmed by reports that the Myanmar military has taken steps to undermine the country's democratic transition, including the arrest of Suu Kyi and other civilian officials in Burma.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU