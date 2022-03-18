Australia imposes sanctions on 11 Russian banks, govt bodies: Ministry

has imposed sanctions on 11 Russian banks and many governmental entities, including those responsible for managing the Russian sovereign debt, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The sanctions have been introduced over the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

"The Australian Government has placed sanctions on 11 additional Russian banks and government entities, with the majority of the country's banking assets now covered by our sanctions along with all of the entities that handle Russia's sovereign debt," the ministry said in a statement.

"Today's listing includes the Russian National Wealth Fund and the Russian Ministry of Finance. With our recent inclusion of the Central Bank of Russia, has now targeted all Russian Government entities responsible for issuing and managing Russia's sovereign debt," the statement added.

