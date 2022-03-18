Australia imposes sanctions on 11 Russian banks, govt bodies: Ministry

-
ALSO READ
In raft of new sanctions, UK can now detain Russian aircraft: Foreign Secy
US, EU, UK to sanction Russian central bank, block SWIFT banking service
CAATSA sanctions on India would be 'extraordinarily rash': Senator Cruz
Have not determined yet on potential CAATSA waiver to India on S400: US
Bilateral payments with Russia unlikely to be impacted amid sanctions
-
Australia has imposed sanctions on 11 Russian banks and many governmental entities, including those responsible for managing the Russian sovereign debt, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
The sanctions have been introduced over the Russian military operation in Ukraine.
"The Australian Government has placed sanctions on 11 additional Russian banks and government entities, with the majority of the country's banking assets now covered by our sanctions along with all of the entities that handle Russia's sovereign debt," the ministry said in a statement.
"Today's listing includes the Russian National Wealth Fund and the Russian Ministry of Finance. With our recent inclusion of the Central Bank of Russia, Australia has now targeted all Russian Government entities responsible for issuing and managing Russia's sovereign debt," the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU