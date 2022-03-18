Kosovo seeks US President Biden's help in joining NATO

-
ALSO READ
What is NATO military alliance?
TMS Ep124: Economic challenges, exit Russia, markets, NATO
UK considers more troops for NATO amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
'Russia launched war on Ukraine': NATO chief calls for summit of leaders
Active Covid-19 cases in India lowest in 247 days, death toll at 4,58,186
-
Kosovo's president on Thursday asked US President Joe Biden to help Kosovo become a NATO member at a time that Russia is making efforts to destabilize the Balkans.
President Vjosa Osmani sent a letter to Biden saying that Kosovo's membership in NATO has become an imperative."
Kosovo, the most pro-American and pro-NATO country in the world, is excluded from NATO enlargement processes, she said in a letter made available to The Associated Press.
Osmani urged Biden to use the US leadership and influence to actively support and advance the complex process of NATO membership for Kosovo.
While the world's eyes are focused on the devastating war in Ukraine, Osmani said that we must not lose sight of the fragile situation we face in the Balkans.
We are exposed to persistent efforts by Russia to undermine Kosovo and destabilise the entire Western Balkans, she wrote.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU