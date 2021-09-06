Australia's treasurer says economy must diversify from China reliance

-
ALSO READ
Covid: Australia's borders to remain closed indefinitely, says PM Morrison
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks to Australian counterpart Dutton
Covid-19: Australia suspends passenger flights from India until May 15
Australia has avoided 30,000 Covid deaths due to strict measures: PM
Huawei Technologies revenue declines as business hurt by US curbs
-
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia must diversify its economy to rely less on China, its largest trading partner, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Monday, as he warned businesses to brace for new tensions with Beijing.
Australia's relations with China soured after it banned Huawei from its 5G broadband network in 2018 and cooled further after Canberra called for an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19, first reported in China last year.
Beijing responded by imposing tariffs on Australian commodities, including barley, wine and grapes.
"It is no secret that China has recently sought to target Australia's economy," Frydenberg said in a speech in Canberra.
"Heightened strategic competition is the new reality we face, now and likely into the future."
Frydenberg said businesses should look at new markets, which have been opened as a result of recent free trade agreements.
Australia's A$2 trillion economy is at risk of entering its second recession in as many years as its largest states are in prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns.
Despite the diplomatic tensions, exports to China hit a record A$19.4 billion in the 12 months to July 31, up 72% from the prior 12-month period on the back of strong iron ore demand.
($1 = 1.3419 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Renju Jose and Colin Packham; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jane Wardell)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU