Australian PM calls on citizens to leave Ukraine over tensions with Russia

-
ALSO READ
US to evacuate Ukraine embassy in Kyiv amid Russian invasion fears
US, Russia to try more diplomacy amid rising tensions over Ukraine
Ukrainian Prez Zelensky, Antony Blinken discuss security situation
Quad to make region stronger, more prosperous: Aus PM Morrison
PM Scott Morrison upbeat amid Australia's record coronavirus surge
-
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called on citizens of his country to leave Ukraine amid the escalation of tensions on the border with Russia.
"We respect their decisions [Australians who stay in Ukraine], but our advice to them is very clear - this is a very dangerous situation and for your own safety you should seek to make your way out of Ukraine," Morrison said, as quoted by the News.com.au news portal.
He described the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border as serious.
"We hope for peace, but in the event of conflict, we want to ensure that Australians have had the opportunity to remove themselves from Ukraine to a place of safety - and we have been saying they consistently now for many, many weeks." the prime minister added.
In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion.
Moscow has repeatedly said that it is not threatening anyone and pointed to NATO military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU