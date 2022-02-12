Australian PM calls on citizens to leave Ukraine over tensions with Russia

Australian Prime Minister has called on citizens of his country to leave amid the escalation of tensions on the border with

"We respect their decisions [Australians who stay in Ukraine], but our advice to them is very clear - this is a very dangerous situation and for your own safety you should seek to make your way out of Ukraine," Morrison said, as quoted by the News.com.au news portal.

He described the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border as serious.

"We hope for peace, but in the event of conflict, we want to ensure that Australians have had the opportunity to remove themselves from to a place of safety - and we have been saying they consistently now for many, many weeks." the prime minister added.

In the past few months, the West and have accused of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion.

Moscow has repeatedly said that it is not threatening anyone and pointed to NATO military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)