AWS rejects new sign-ups, Microsoft suspends new sales in Russia

-
ALSO READ
Decoded: What is dark web and is it really such a bad place to be in?
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
Microsoft takes pre-orders for Surface Pro 8 in India, sale begins Feb 15
Next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday: Ukraine official
Russian airstrikes destroy Vinnytsia airport in Central Ukraine amid war
-
Amazon's cloud-computing unit, Amazon Web Services announced that it is no longer accepting new customers based in Russia or Belarus, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Amazon said that AWS has no data centres or infrastructure in Russia, and has no policy of not conducting business with the Russian government.
"Unlike other US technology providers, AWS has no data centres, infrastructure, or offices in Russia, and we have a long-standing policy of not doing business with the Russian government," Amazon wrote in a blog post.
"We have also stopped allowing new sign-ups for AWS in Russia and Belarus. Our biggest customers using AWS in Russia are companies who are headquartered outside of the country and have some development teams there."
Microsoft, which operates the rival Azure cloud computing platform, recently said that it is suspending "all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia".
"In addition, we are coordinating closely and working in lockstep with the governments of the US, the European Union and the UK, and we are stopping many aspects of our business in Russia in compliance with governmental sanctions decisions," Brad Smith, Microsoft President, noted. In addition, the big four consulting firms -- Deloitte, KPMG, EY and PwC -- have announced they were ceasing operations in Russia and Belarus over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
A spokesperson for KPMG International said that they have a responsibility, along with other global businesses, to respond to the Russian government's ongoing military attack on Ukraine.
Earlier, fintech and digital payments giants like MasterCard, Visa and PayPal have announced plans to exit the region.
--IANS
wh/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU